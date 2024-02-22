IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Eric Sherbet Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

IQV opened at $237.28 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.