Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,489 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRZE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Braze by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.