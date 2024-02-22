IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Up 2.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.13. 80,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 121,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

