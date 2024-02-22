J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) PT Raised to GBX 925

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 685 ($8.63).
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
