Jason Blessing Sells 27,446 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

