JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 925

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.63).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.21. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,805.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,428.65). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

