Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $14.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,540,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 834,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.