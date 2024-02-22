Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,215 ($78.25).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 8,530 ($107.40) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,372.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,526.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,530 ($107.40). The company has a market capitalization of £14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,035.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

