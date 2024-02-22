Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

MNG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,252.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.10. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

