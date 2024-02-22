Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 3,363 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

