JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.