JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NCDL opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

