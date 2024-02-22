Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after buying an additional 348,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

