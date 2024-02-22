JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target to $11.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.