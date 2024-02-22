Julian G. Blissett Sells 13,826 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

