KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 24,888 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KalVista Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

