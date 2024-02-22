KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 22,802 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

