KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 28,288 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
