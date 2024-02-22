KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

