Kevin C. Nash Sells 13,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

