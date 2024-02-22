Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Keystone Law Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.87) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,373.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 489.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
