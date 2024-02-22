Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Keystone Law Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.87) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,373.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 489.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

