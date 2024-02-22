KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) vs. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Head-To-Head Contrast

KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Fastenal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KHD Humboldt Wedag International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastenal 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fastenal has a consensus price target of $62.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than KHD Humboldt Wedag International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A Fastenal 15.72% 34.31% 25.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and Fastenal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -33.17 Fastenal $7.35 billion 5.48 $1.16 billion $2.02 34.82

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than KHD Humboldt Wedag International. KHD Humboldt Wedag International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fastenal beats KHD Humboldt Wedag International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX. This segment also offers equipment for grinding, which includes crushing, grinding, and separation equipment, as well as fans; pyro processing, including preheaters, calciner systems, burners, process fans, rotary kilns, and clinker coolers; PYROREDOX, a gasification reactor for reducing emissions; PYROFLOOR, a cooler inlet; and PYROROTOR, a rotating combustion chamber. Its Plant Services segment supplies spare and wear parts; and offers various plant services, including maintenance services, such as refurbishing roller presses, technical inspections and audits, and consulting and assistance services. It also offers Rolcox, a roller press monitoring and control system; Romix-C, an automatic raw meal control system; and Scanex-IC, a kiln temperature monitoring solution. The company operates in North America, India, the Rest of Asia, China, the Middle East, the Rest of Europe, Russia, South America, Africa, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a subsidiary of AVIC International Engineering Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

