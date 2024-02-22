Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.39.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$19.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$19.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

