Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KIRK. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

