Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.28. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

