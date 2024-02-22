KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLAC opened at $651.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $677.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,547,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

