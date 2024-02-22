Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

