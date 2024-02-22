Korea Investment CORP Buys 47,316 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 249,031.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

