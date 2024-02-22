Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

