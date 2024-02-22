Korea Investment CORP Sells 127,371 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,371 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

