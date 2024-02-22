Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Raised to $25.00 at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,841 shares of company stock worth $1,299,755 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.