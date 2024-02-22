Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Critical Comparison

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 7.47% 44.56% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 8.34 $482.00 million $19.54 88.93

This table compares Kuboo and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kuboo and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,752.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

