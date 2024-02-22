Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Insider Kristin Bird Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LANC stock opened at $192.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
