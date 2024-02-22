Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 327,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

