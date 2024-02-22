Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $117.79. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.16.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

