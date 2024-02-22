Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 14,417 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 555,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 127,326 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.