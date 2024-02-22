Lear Co. (LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on March 27th

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:LEA opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

