Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

