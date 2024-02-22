Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 258 ($3.25) to GBX 289 ($3.64) in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304 ($3.83).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.89. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.36 ($4,222.31). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $682,742. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

