Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,201,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Leidos worth $168,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

