Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 13,543 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

New York Times Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NYT opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

