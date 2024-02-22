Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.