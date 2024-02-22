Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Price Performance
Shares of LI opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.