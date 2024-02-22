Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Lincoln Electric worth $190,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $252.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.