Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Lincoln Electric worth $190,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $252.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

