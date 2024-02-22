Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Shares of LEV opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.69.
Lion Electric Company Profile
