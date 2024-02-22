Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 69.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $630,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

