Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 57.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.55) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.