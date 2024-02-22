Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 26th

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of LSDI stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery
Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucy Scientific Discovery
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.