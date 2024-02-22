Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 26th

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of LSDI stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSDI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

