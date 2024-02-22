Lundin Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

LUN opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.09. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

