M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $52.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.